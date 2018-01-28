4-car accident in Jackson Twp. kills 4-year-old boy

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says there are no indications of drugs or alcohol being involved in the crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead and a 6-year-old boy is seriously injured after a crash on I-270 Saturday.
The four-car crash happened around 1 p.m. on I-270 westbound between Interstate 71 and US-62. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says westbound traffic came to a stop on I-270.

A Ford Escape, driven by a 29-year-old Grove City woman, struck a GMC Safari driven by a 29-year-old man from New Lexington. The GMC was forced into a Pontiac Sunfire driven by a 28-year-old Grove City man; the Sunfire was forced into a Toyota Corolla driven by a 16-year-old Lebanon boy.

Two passengers in the rear of the GMC were thrown from the car. They were not wearing seatbelts or in a car seat at the time of the crash, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Cremeans, age 4, was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital at 1:55 p.m. Danny Cremeans, age 6, was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

I-270 and the ramps in the area are back open as of 5 p.m.

The FCSO says there are no indications of drugs or alcohol being involved in the crash.

