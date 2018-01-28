Canfield crime activity: Police say woman hacked into family member’s phone

Wednesday, Jan. 17

10:30 p.m. – W. Main Street, Jason Gross, 43, of Boardman, arrested and charged with OVI, open container and a marked lanes violation. A caller reported that Gross was driving to Star Extruded Shapes under the influence of alcohol. When stopped in the area, Gross told police he was driving to work. Police said his speech was slurred and he smelled like alcohol. A bottle of wine was on the passenger seat and Gross admitted to drinking a bottle before being pulled over, according to a police report. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .222, above the legal limit of .08.

Friday, Jan. 19

Edwards Avenue, Nicholas Lave, 29, charged with driving under a child support suspension.

100 block of Topaz Circle, Milene Moses, 56, of Poland, arrested on a warrant for an unauthorized use of property charge. A man told police Moses hacked into his voicemails and was sending them to her phone. He said Moses is a family member, but he hasn’t spoken to her in over three years due to a falling out related to the family’s business. Police said an investigation found that Moses got into the phone by spoofing his number.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

