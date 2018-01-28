Dr. Charles C. “Bud” Stover Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Dr. Charles C. “Bud” Stover of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, January 28, 2018. He was 84.

Dr. Stover was born February 18, 1933, in Sharon, a son of George C. and Alice (Gill) Stover.

He was a 1951 graduate of Sharon High School and a lifelong resident of the area.

Bud attended Colgate University before graduating from Allegheny College, Meadville, in 1955, where he was a member and president of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He then matriculated to the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry, graduating with cum laude honors in 1959. While in dental school, Bud was a member of Psi Omega dental fraternity and the recipient of a membership to Omicron Kappa Upsilon honorary dental scholastic fraternity.

Bud returned home to Sharon, where he practiced general dentistry for the next six years.

He then enrolled in State University of New York at Buffalo, where he completed a two year residency in orthodontics and in addition, fulfilled the requirements for a master of science degree, graduating in 1968.

Bud returned to the Shenango Valley where he practiced orthodontics for more than 30 years, serving the local communities until his retirement.

He was a longtime active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, where he served on the Property Committee and was a Deacon, Elder and twice the president of the Board of Trustees.

Bud was a member and past president of the Mercer County Dental Society and served as a delegate to the 9th District Dental Society of the American Dental Association of PA. He was also a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the Great Lakes Orthodontic Association, the Pittsburgh Orthodontic Society, the American Dental Association and the Pennsylvania Dental Association.

Bud was a past board member of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce and served as a board member to the Hermitage School District.

He was also a longtime member of the Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge, Hermitage.

An outdoorsman, Bud enjoyed spending time at his beloved cabin on the Clarion River, particularly while canoeing, kayaking, rafting and swimming. He also spent much of his time reading, camping, woodworking and completing construction work around his home and cabin. Bud and his wife, Barbara, enjoyed traveling and traveled extensively over the years. Above all else, Bud loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

His wife of more than 60 years, the former Barbara Fuerle, whom he married June 8, 1957, survives at home.

Also surviving are his daughter, Carol Stover Aruta and her three children, Anna, Alle and Caden, New Market, Maryland; two sons, David and his wife, Jana and Craig and his wife, Alyson and their children, Connor and Avary, all of West Middlesex; a sister-in-law, Linda F. Fisk and her husband, Ronald D. Fisk, Robensonia, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, Thomas R. Pickering, Alexandria, Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, infant Robert Stover and Richard Stover and a sister, Alice Jean Stover Pickering.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 600 E State Street, Sharon or Buhl Park Foundation, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 2 in First Presbyterian Church, Sharon, with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, Senior Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 31 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.