Firefighters respond to home fire in North Jackson Twp.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Kirk Road near Gault Road on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. 

NORTH JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters responded to a house fire at the 10000 block of Kirk Road near Gault Road on Sunday around 1:00 p.m.

A WKBN News Crew is on the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

