George E. Neumeister Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – George E. Neumeister, 82, died peacefully Sunday, January 28, 2018.

He was born on September 16, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late George A. and Margery Neumeister.

Mr. Neumeister was a graduate of Harding High School.

After serving in the United States Army, he attended Capital University and graduated with honors and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Florida.

George retired from Packard Electric with 38 years of service, where he met and married his devoted and loving wife, Darlene Hammond.

He was a wonderful father who provided the best for his family, valued education and was a life-long member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

George was very active in the collection, restoration and enjoyment of tube-type antique radios and memorabilia. George also looked forward to spending time with his family and friends on Lake Nipissing in Canada every summer.

Memories of George will be carried on by wife of 50 years Darlene Neumeister; son, David Neumeister and his wife, Sarah of Columbus Ohio; daughter, Michelle Fonda and her husband, Robert Fonda of Saratoga Springs, New York; grandsons, Hunter George Herzog and Victor Edward Neumeister and granddaughter, Sylvia Maren Neumeister.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; infant son, George Louis and sister, Nora Bohyer.

The Neumeister family will receive family and friends Friday, February 2, 2018 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours, with Pastor William Leitch officiating.

Contributions may be made in the form of donations to Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Vienna, OH 44484 (www.dav.org) or Emmanuel Lutheran Memorial Fund, 140 Cherry Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with George’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.