Kathleen J. Croft Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Kathleen J. Croft, 68, of Austintown, formerly of Warren, passed away early Sunday morning, January 28, 2018 at the Humility House, where she had resided for the past four years.

She was born December 30, 1949 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Kenneth E. and Marilyn M. (Sabo) Shaw.

Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Champion High School.

Kathy was employed in the medical records department at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for several years.

She enjoyed animals, especially her cats.

Kathy was a kind, loving lady who will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her two children, Lisa L. (Joseph) Ruz, of Austintown and Brian C. Croft of Dalton, Georgia. She also leaves behind five siblings, Kenneth Shaw of Warren, Laurie Beach of Newton Township, Jo Ann Peace of Victorville, California, Richard (Donna) Shaw of Warren and James (Beverlene) Shaw of Clermont, Florida and her beloved grandson, Noah R. Ruz.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with Kathy’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, in her memory.

Arrangements for Ms. Croft are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.