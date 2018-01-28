Lucille M. (Carasi) Zitello Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 1, 2018 in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10:00 a.m. for Lucille M. Zitello, 87, who died Sunday, January 28, in Briarfield Manor.

Lucille was born September 2, 1930 in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of Nicholas and Margaret Modarelli Carasi.

She was a 1948 graduate of the Niles McKinley High School, a member of the church, a homemaker and worked with handicapped children at Easter Seals.

She is survived by three sons, Robert A. (Pamela), Philip (Susan) and Nicholas (Karen) Zitello; grandchildren, Robert, Christopher, Matthew, Kayla and Nichole and one great-grandchild, Brayden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert A. Zitello whom she married April 11, 1953 and died September 6, 2010; sister, Josephine Semini and brothers, Frank, Anthony and Philip Carasi.

Family and friends will call Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Schiavone Funeral Home.

