BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The store Motherhood Maternity in the Southern Park Mall closed Sunday.

An employee at the store said the store officially closes at 6 p.m.

The employee also said this is the only location in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets that’s closing.

Some of the company’s products can still be bought at stores like Macy’s and Boscov’s.

The closest Motherhood Maternity stores are at the Grove City Outlets and Summit Mall in Akron.

.