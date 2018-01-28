Norma Irene (Downs) Geist Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio – Norma Irene (Downs) Geist, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Heritage Manor in Liberty, Ohio.

Norma was born December 18, 1925 in Bowling Green, Ohio the daughter of late Blaine and Alma (Baisch) Downs.

The family moved to Howland where Norma was raised and graduated from Howland High School 1943 and attended Howland Community Church.

Norma married Maurice Dwight Geist July 2, 1948 and they shared 42 years of marriage in Champion before his passing on January 23, 1991.

Norma was employed in retail at Strouss’ in downtown Warren and the Eastwood Mall and also at Hill’s Department Store in Champion where she enjoyed socializing.

Norma was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed watching all their games and going to the stadium.

Norma was a very feisty petite woman, whom when meeting anyone they absolutely loved her.

Norma leaves three daughters, Linda (Bob) Hites of Warren, Alice (Larry) Flasck of Cortland and Diane (Tony) Crawford of Newton Falls; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceeded in death by her parents; sister, Kathleen O’Dell and brother, Hal Downs and long time dear friend, Wanda Salen.

The family would like to thank Norma’s caregivers at Heritage Manor and her special caregiver at her home, Karen Norman.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral services will immediately at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, February 1.

Norma will be laid to rest at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 30 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.