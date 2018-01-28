Police investigating after body found in Dayton backyard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Dayton backyard.

According to authorities, the homicide team of the Dayton Police Department has taken over the investigation. According to Sgt. Creigee Coleman, police were called to the 600 block of Brooklyn Avenue on reports of a shooting victim.

That’s where they found a man lying in a backyard who was pronounced dead on scene, Coleman said. Officers knocked on doors asking neighbors about the incident, but so far no witnesses have come forward, he added.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is still working to identify the person. The body found was a man likely in his 20’s or 30’s, Coleman said.

While the homicide team has taken over the investigation, it’s not yet clear if this was a homicide, Coleman said.

The incident possibly happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, he added.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any other knowledge about what happened to give them a call.

“We need the public to come forward and let us know if they saw something, or if they heard something in terms of gunshots, or they saw a certain vehicle pull away, speed away,” Coleman said. “We just need a timeline to try to find closure for this family.”

Police do not yet have any suspects but are still investigating, Coleman said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-333-2677 or 937-225-HELP (4357).