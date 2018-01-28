Police: PA man wanted for kidnapping of boy, armed and dangerous

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police said the man wanted for kidnapping and beating up a boy is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According a police release, Luis Cortes-Rosario forced the boy into his vehicle, threatened to shoot him and punched him several times in the face.

Investigators believe Cortes-Rosario had a gun on him at the time.

They did not say how old the victim was or his current condition.

Contact Chambersburg Police if you have any information that could help with this investigation.