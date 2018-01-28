Proceeds from Youngstown mayor’s inaugural ball to go to new foundation

Related Coverage Youngstown Mayor holds inaugural ball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown says his inaugural ball Saturday night was a success.

State and local leaders, around 600 guests and other sponsors attended the ball to help raise money for Brown’s new foundation.

Although the foundation does not yet have a name, Brown plans to get input from the community to help name it.

He wants the foundation to benefit the Youngstown community to deal with issues like childhood obesity and bullying or to help senior citizens.

“We can’t use public money all the time so we want to find people that want to pour in, who have the same mind as I do. So they’re here tonight. They understand the need in this community and we want to meet that need,” Brown said.

The ball took place at Stambaugh Auditorium.