Robert L. Colbert Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Robert Louis Colbert, 92, of New Butler Road, died Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Rhodes Estates in New Castle.

He was born April 6, 1925 in New Castle, a son of the late John E. Colbert and Helen (Rinehart) Colbert Lodge.

He was married to the late, Jean T. (Turner) Colbert who died April 29, 2008.

Mr. Colbert worked at Rockwell Axel for a number of years. He then worked at the Youth Development Center as maintenance superintendent and was a State Fire Marshall.

Mr. Colbert was a Navy veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific on the USS Hornet. He received ten Bronze Stars for his service and the Presidential Unit Citation.

He was a member of the Sportsmen’s Club and American Legion 343 and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.

He is survived by one son, Robert D. Colbert and wife, Patricia of New Castle; one daughter, Stacy L. Brown and husband, David of New Castle; two sisters, Helen Book of New Castle and Betty Lawrence of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and twin granddaughters, Tara and Grace Colbert.

He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, William Colbert and his brother, John ‘Pal’ Colbert.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

