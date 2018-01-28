Teen charged with assault after Mercer Co. 15-year old shot

SANDY LAKE TWP., Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Police say a Mercer County teenager is in critical condition Sunday morning after being shot Saturday night.

According to police, Tristan Shaffer, 18, shot the 15-year-old in the arm.

Police say the 15-year-old was taken to Grove City Medical Center and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

His condition is described as critical but stable.

Shaffer was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He is awaiting arraignment in the Mercer County Jail.

