Tracking three rounds of snow

Over the next two weeks, we are going to be in a battle zone between warm and cold air. An arctic air mass will park itself over the northern Great Plains, placing us on the edge. System after system will ride this edge from the southern Great Plains to the northeast. As these systems roll through, temperatures will produce snow if they are cold enough.

ROUND 1

(Confidence: Timing- High, Location- High, Amounts- High)

When: The first wave of snow is expected Monday evening. We will start off the work week with mostly cloudy conditions, but the chance for snow will increase as we move into the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall overnight and into the early morning hours on Tuesday. The snow will taper off in most areas by the morning commute on Tuesday morning. We will have to watch to see if lake effect bands set up Tuesday morning, which would provide more snow to the snow belt through Tuesday.

Where: This system will be an even blanket of snow for everyone. The snow will come out of the north and will provide a relatively even snow coverage. The only difference is the slight chance for lake effect snow bands setting up on Tuesday. This would provide the snow belt will a little more snow.

How much: On average, we are going to see 1 to 3 inches in total. Some areas could see an inch less or more than that.

ROUND 2

(Confidence: Timing- Medium, Location- Medium, Amounts- Low)

When: The second round will move in Wednesday night. Temperatures will hover just around the freezing mark. This means we could see rain, snow and a wintry mix heading into Thursday. The precipitation will move out Thursday night but there is a chance for a few light snow showers for Friday.

Where: This is shaping up to look like it could be lake enhanced snow/rain. The storm will likely draw some of the moisture from Lake Erie as it moves in from the north. If this happens, there will be higher amounts in the snow belt with the chance that our southern viewing area could see very little.

How much: My confidence on this system snowfall amounts if very low. It all depends on the temperatures. If the temperatures stay above freezing then we could see a rain/snow event which would cut down snow totals for most of the area. This will be a system that we will watch as model confidence grows.

ROUND 3

(Confidence: Timing- Low, Location- Low, Amounts- Low)

When: There seems to be another system brewing at the end of the seven-day forecast. There is a chance that it could move in either Sunday or Monday. Being this far out it is hard to nail down an exact time.

Where: Again. being this far out, the storm could shift in speed but also direction. We will continue to monitor the development of this storm.

How much: It looks like this could bring some snow to the Valley toward the end of next weekend and the beginning of the following week. However, it is way too early to tell.

FORECAST

Sunday night: Increasing clouds.

Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Late day scattered snow showers. (60%) — less than 1” accumulation

High: 40

Monday night: Cloudy. Snow showers likely. (80%) — 1”-2” of snow accumulation

Low: 17

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for snow showers early. (30% AM)

High: 23

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for a late day rain or snow shower. (20% PM)

High: 38 Low: 15

Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 37 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 23 Low: 18

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for late day snow showers. (30% PM)

High: 25 Low: 11

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 17