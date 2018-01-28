Police: Explosion in North Jackson Twp., viewers report fires

NORTH JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN First News Reporter Brittany Bissell is on the scene at the 2600 block of Pritchard-Ohltown Road near North Bailey Road.

Corporal Steve Schneider of North Jackson Township Police said he cannot confirm if there are any houses or cars on fire but did say there was at least one explosion.

Multiple fire departments have been called. Lordstown, Ellsworth, North Jackson fire departments are on the scene. North Jackson and Milton Township police are also on scene.

Police say two acetylene tanks located in the trunk of a car exploded — causing the fire.

Viewers have reported the fire to us — through our report-it feature — they also tell us that they heard two explosions. Viewers also reported one home and vehicle are on fire as well.

A relative of a firefighter called the newsroom to report one of the explosions knocked one of the homes off of its foundation.

A man and a woman were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, there is no information yet regarding their injuries.

WKBN will give more information as it becomes available.