Victor Carreon, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Victor Carreon, Jr., age 56, of Salem died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the Circle of Care.

He was born May 16, 1961 in Salem, the son of Letha M. (Oesch) Carreon and the late Victor Carreon, Sr.

Victor was employed for six years at Quaker Manufacturing.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy A. (Garrett) Carreon, whom he married April 13, 2007; his mother, Letha M. Carreon of Salem; two brothers, Vaughn Carreon of Leetonia and Jan (Diana) Carreon of Sebring.

Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Faron Jay Carreon.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Shirley Griffin, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 1 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.