Warren Police: suspect in custody after shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department responded to calls this morning for shots fired near Lodwick Drive.

According to police, dispatch was called around 3:30 a.m. from the 3000 block. According to dispatch, a caller reported someone hearing shots fired after an argument outside. Dispatch reported another caller who said the shooter drove off in a red Impala. Dispatch reported several other calls made for the incident.

Police have confirmed there is a suspect in custody.

Nobody was injured.

Police said they recovered an assault rifle and several bullet casings.