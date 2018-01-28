Warren Police: suspect in custody after shooting

The Warren Police Department responded to calls this morning for shots fired near Lodwick Drive.

By Published:
handcuffs arrest generic 2

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department responded to calls this morning for shots fired near Lodwick Drive.

According to police, dispatch was called around 3:30 a.m. from the 3000 block. According to dispatch, a caller reported someone hearing shots fired after an argument outside. Dispatch reported another caller who said the shooter drove off in a red Impala. Dispatch reported several other calls made for the incident.

Police have confirmed there is a suspect in custody.

Nobody was injured.

Police said they recovered an assault rifle and several bullet casings.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s