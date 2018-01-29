2018 WKBN Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship Competition

Juniors and Seniors - win a $1,500 college scholarship from WKBN-TV!

CFOC scholarship contest 2018

Win a $1,500 college scholarship! The 2018 Caring for Our Community campaign kicks off the year with the Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship Contest.
This is open to junior and senior High School students in Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mercer counties.

How can I enter?
Students must create a Public Service Announcement (PSA) for a local nonprofit organization on the list provided (click here for a full list).
They must follow all instructions on the form below to submit their entry.
Students must submit a written script for a :30 written public service announcement.

Completely fill out the entry form below, including your typed script for your PSA and hit submit.

**All entries MUST be submitted/postmarked by 11:59PM on March 1, 2018**

What can I win?
The top winner for the written portion will receive a $1,500.00 college scholarship and your script will be made into a commercial that airs on WKBN 27. We will also award a $100 prize to the five runners up and each will be highlighted in a commercial throughout the month of April on WKBN 27.  All winners will be recognized at a scholarship banquet at the end of March.

The Caring for Our Community campaign is brought to you by Huntington Bank, Dunkin’ Donuts, Window World and WKBN 27 First News.

If you do not see the entry form, click here to enter.

