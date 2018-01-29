Family: Al Adi released from Youngstown jail, to be deported tomorrow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amer “Al” Adi has been released from jail to await deportation, according to family members.

Adi was flown to Chicago, family said. They said he will be deported 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, Adi’s family called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “corrupt.” They said the government was treating Adi like a criminal even though he’d never been convicted of a crime.

While in jail, Adi was on a hunger strike, vowing not to eat until he was released. He was being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown.

Officials with ICE arrested Adi on January 16 when he showed up for a hearing on his immigration status. He was scheduled to be deported and had been planned to leave for his native country of Jordan, but ICE granted a temporary stay.

Adi is the owner of the Downtown Circle Convenience Store and Deli and has been in the United States for 39 years. Immigration officials determined that his marriage to a woman in 1980 was a “sham” based on a signed affidavit from the woman saying she married Adi to help him stay in the U.S., according to court documents. The woman later recanted her statement.

Court records also indicate that Adi abandoned his lawful permanent residence status, which was granted during his marriage to his first wife, by moving to Brazil with his current wife in 1988 and remaining outside of the U.S. until they returned in 1992. Two years after their return, his wife filed the first of three unsuccessful I-130 petitions for permanent residence status on Adi’s behalf.

