Austintown levy aims to keep police department fully staffed

A 2.4 mill replacement levy with additional funding will appear on the May ballot

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trustees in Austintown decided Monday to ask voters for more money to keep the police departments equipped and staffed.

A 2.4 mill replacement levy with additional funding will appear on the May ballot.

Trustees said they are feeling the pinch that all municipalities across the state are dealing with.

Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier said a grant is set to expire, which would mean the loss of two officers if the township doesn’t get the extra money.

“If it passes, all we are looking for is maintaining what we are doing right now. We don’t want to add anything more,” he said.

