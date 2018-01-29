Concetta Marie “Cetty” Korda Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Concetta Marie “Cetty” Korda, 89, died peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, January 29, 2018, at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

Born November 28, 1928, in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Frank and Nicolina “Goldie” Sainato.

Cetty was a 1947 graduate of East High School and attended classes at Youngstown State University.

A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Mrs. Korda was known for making many delicious homemade Italian dishes by hand, including pasta from scratch and her famous spaghetti sauce and meatballs. A past “Italian Woman of the Year” in Youngstown, Mrs. Korda was an avid volunteer both at Ursuline High School and Villa Maria High School, where her children attended, as well as volunteering throughout the greater-Youngstown community.

A lifelong member of the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Youngstown, Mrs. Korda was a Eucharistic minister and held numerous offices with the church’s Ladies Guild. Each Easter and Christmas season, she would lead a kitchen crew that made hundreds of loaves of Easter bread to be distributed and sold in the community.

Her greatest passion besides her children and her faith was her husband of 66 years, John James Korda, whom she married at Immaculate Conception Church on December 27, 1951. The couple, who were known to always hold hands, would volunteer their time together delivering Holy Communion to the sick in area hospitals, and for the homebound, for over 25 years. They were awarded commendations by Northside Hospital for their volunteer service.

Mrs. Korda is survived by her husband, John and five children; sons, Rev. J. James Korda (Fr. Tom Eisweirth), Frank Korda, Sr., Charles (Marylou) Korda and David (Michelle) Korda, all of Youngstown and a daughter, Susan Marie (Scott) Reid of Chagrin Falls; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Rachel, Frank, Jr. (Amy), Mary and Vincent Korda and Nicolina and Mackenzie Reid; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Sainato of Columbus and a sister, Donna Jean Pallotta of Florida.

Cetty was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leonard Sainato.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, February 3, at St. Angela Merici Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 397 South Jackson Street, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Korda’s name to St. Angela Merici Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Mrs. Korda’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Omni Manor Health Care Center in Youngstown for the kindness shown and care given to Cetty during her stay.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Cetty’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 31 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.