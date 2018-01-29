Dan Rather to speak at Kent State on shooting anniversary

The school says the former “CBS Evening News” anchor will reflect on his experiences covering major news

By Published:
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Journalist Dan Rather attends IFP's 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards on November 27, 2017 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Journalist Dan Rather attends IFP's 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards on November 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for IFP)

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Journalist Dan Rather will speak at Kent State University in May on the anniversary of the fatal Vietnam protest shootings.

His appearance coincides with the May 4 site being dedicated as a National Historic Landmark.

The school says the former “CBS Evening News” anchor will reflect on his experiences covering major news over five decades.

The announcement of Rather’s visit comes after Kent State said it wouldn’t let white nationalist Richard Spencer speak at the school when it remembers the day Ohio National Guard members fired into a crowd and killed four students in 1970.

The university said it couldn’t accept the request to rent space for Spencer because that time in May is too busy with the end of the academic year.

Spencer’s representatives are threatening to sue.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s