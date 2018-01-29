Dennis A. Ziegler Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Dennis A. Ziegler, 77, passed away peacefully at 2:15 a.m., Monday, January 29, 2018 at his residence following an extended illness.

Dennis was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 8, 1940 the son of Albert and Nancy (Breegle) Ziegler.

He was a 1959 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He honorably served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963 as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.

He retired in 1999 from the Melt Shop Department at Copperweld Steel Company following 40 years of employment.

He and his wife Dotti were members of St. Stephen Church.

Dennis loved sports and traveling with his wife to visit his sons and grandson, going to Las Vegas and on golf trips. He played golf, softball and baseball and he was a member of the Copperweld Steel golf league and the Niles Slo-pitch softball league. For many years, he enjoyed coaching his sons’ baseball teams. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees, Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by two sons, David A. Ziegler of San Francisco, California and Donald A. (Kelly) Ziegler of Dallas, Texas; grandson, Danny Ziegler and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dennis was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Dorothy “Dotti” Parker Ziegler whom he married February 13, 1965 and who died on March 31, 2016; his parents; his sister, Jane Ziegler Markovich and his brother, Rick Ziegler.

The family acknowledges the kind and compassionate care given to Dennis during his illness, especially by his niece and nephew, Nancy and Jon Little and his wonderful neighbors, Lee and Cindy Smith and Debbie Lawrence and Eddie Lawrence.

A service of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Noon at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The Rev. Thomas Ziegler will officiate.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, Febraury 1 one hour before the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in Saint Stephen Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 31 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.