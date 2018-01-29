Elma Jean Harris Cramer Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Elma Jean Harris Cramer, 77, passed away peacefully late Monday morning, January 29, 2018, at Omni Manor Health Care Center in Youngstown.

Elma was born July 18, 1940, in Harter Hill, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Alfred and Sophia Boner Harris and came to Youngstown with her family as a child.

She worked at Beeghly Medical Center in the housekeeping department, retiring in the early 2000’s.

Elma enjoyed bingo, lottery scratch-off tickets, car rides and travel.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Elma leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Lillian (James “Robby”) Wilson, with whom she made her home; six grandchildren, Carl, Bobby, Kayla, Stephanie, Cory and Nicholas; two great-grandchildren, Jorden and Carter; a brother, Sonny Harris; a stepbrother, Eric Harris and a daughter-in-law, Robin Cramer of Austintown.

Elma will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Robert E. Cramer, passed away in 1984. Three sons, Carl, John and Larry Cramer and a half-sister, Lola, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 2, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

