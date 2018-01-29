Girard crime activity: Man said he was given fake money during arranged sale

Tuesday, Jan. 23

8:47 a.m. – 400 block of N. State St., an employee of Nickles Bakery reported that a grinder, headphones, $15 and leather gloves were stolen from their building while a temporary employee was there overnight, loading trucks. Police are investigating.

11:22 p.m. – 300 block of E. Kline St., a man told police he saw someone trying to break into his neighbor’s vehicle. He said the man ran after a spotlight turned on in the driveway. The caller told police he has surveillance video of the area, which he will look at to see if the person was caught on camera.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

10:08 a.m. – 100 block of E. Second St., Joshua Sutton, 35, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman said Sutton hit her in the face while holding their baby. Sutton told police the woman wanted to leave and take the child, according to a police report.

1:26 p.m. – 200 block of E. Second St., reported theft of a purse, medication and several credit cards from an unlocked vehicle.

7:15 p.m. – 1500 block of Greenwood Ave., a man said a woman gave him a counterfeit $100 bill for his vape pen, which he agreed to sell via the Let Go app. He said he arranged to meet a man named “James” but a young woman, approximately 18 years old with short blond hair, met him at the spot with another woman. He said he tried to contact “James” after he discovered the money was fake, but he said the man blocked him.

Thursday, Jan. 25

11:51 p.m. – N. State and W. Liberty streets, Caitlyn Derrenbacher, 30, arrested and charged with DUI. Police said Derrenbacher was driving with a flat tire, which she didn’t realize was flat. Police said she smelled like alcohol, failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content of .212, over the legal limit of .08.

Saturday, Jan. 27

8:55 p.m. – 800 block of Gary Ave., a man told police an unknown man tried to force open the door of his elderly mother’s home after asking if she needed any work done around the house. The screen door was locked and the person couldn’t get inside. The man said it was the second time it had happened that week. Earlier, the man asked to shovel her driveway when there was no snow, according to a police report.

Sunday, Jan. 28

10:16 a.m. – 500 block N. Ward Ave., a man reported that the back window of his garage had been smashed and a bottle of lighter fluid was found on the ground. He said it has happened in the past, but not for some time.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

