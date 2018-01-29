Grand jury to hear case against Youngstown man accused of killing girlfriend

JeShawn Elliott is charged in the death of Anvia Mickens in August

By Published:
JeShawn Elliott is charged in the death of Anvia Mickens in August.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with killing a woman last summer and then taking her body to upstate New York was back in a Youngstown courtroom on Monday.

JeShawn Elliott is charged in the death of Anvia Mickens in August.

Monday morning, Elliott’s case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury as the family of the victim filled the courtroom.

“They want to take this moment to thank the entire Youngstown community, the Youngstown Police Department, the Niagara Falls Police Department, and we do understand that we stand here expecting justice,” said Pastor Kevin Turner.

Elliott is jailed on a $2 million bond.

Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. to hear from the family of the victim about the loved one they’ve lost and their wait for justice.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s