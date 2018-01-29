Grand jury to hear case against Youngstown man accused of killing girlfriend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with killing a woman last summer and then taking her body to upstate New York was back in a Youngstown courtroom on Monday.

JeShawn Elliott is charged in the death of Anvia Mickens in August.

Monday morning, Elliott’s case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury as the family of the victim filled the courtroom.

“They want to take this moment to thank the entire Youngstown community, the Youngstown Police Department, the Niagara Falls Police Department, and we do understand that we stand here expecting justice,” said Pastor Kevin Turner.

Elliott is jailed on a $2 million bond.

