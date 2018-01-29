James P. “Doc” Finnerty Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – James P. “Doc” Finnerty, 88, of New Castle, passed away peacefully at 7:30 a.m. Monday, January 29, 2018, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Finnerty was born December 9, 1929, in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Hilda (Byrne) Finnerty.

He was raised in Scottdale and a 1947 graduate of Scottdale High School.

A U.S. Army veteran, Jim was stationed in Germany during the Korean War Era.

Following his honorable discharge, he enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh and earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Pharmacy and in addition, completed his certifications to become a licensed pharmacist.

Jim retired in 1998 from Thrift Drug Store, New Castle, where he worked as a pharmacist for many years. He previously worked in the same capacity at Eckerd Drug Store, also New Castle.

Jim was a longtime active member of St. Mary Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish, where he served on Parish Council and belonged to the Holy Name Society. He was always a familiar face and volunteer at the weekly bingo and annual Easterfest.

Jim along with his wife Anna Mae also enjoyed delivering for Meals On Wheels of New Castle.

Jim took pleasure in woodworking and tending to his outdoor yard care but his greatest love was spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Anna Mae Zerilla, whom he married November 15, 1958, passed away January 5, 2015.

Surviving are two daughters, Suzanne (Randy) Costello, Pulaski Township and Annie Finnerty, Medina, Ohio; a son, John M. Finnerty, Reading, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Emily (Phil) O’Donnell, Matthew Finnerty, Andrew Costello, Danielle Finnerty and Stephen Costello and a great-granddaughter, Penelope O’Donnell.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Finnerty; daughter-in-law, Gina Floyd; five sisters and a brother.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 2 for St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Zachary Galiyas, parochial vicar, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Caste, where full military rites will be conducted by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Meals On Wheels or to the donor’s favorite charity.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.