James R. Clawson Obituary

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – James R. Clawson, 87, of Hartford Township, passed away peacefully Monday, January 29, 2018 at his home.

He was born May 26, 2018 in Hastings, Pennsylvania, the son of Jacob and Mary (Woodley) Clawson and had lived in Ohio since 1964.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Jim worked in the steel mills.

Fond memories of Jim live on with his four children, James E. (Monica) Clawson of Andover, Rhonda (David) Ayersman of Hartford Township, Darla Rae (Arthur) Reardon of Espyville, Pennsylvania and Tami (Sam) Houser of Rock Creek; 11 grandchildren, Nicole, Alyson, Colleen, Arthur, Lynette, Blaine, Shane, James, Joanna, Violet and Shaun and five great-grandchildren, Arthur, Jameson, Lucas, Carter and Aida.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Florence (Litzinger) Clawson, whom he married October 5, 1963 and who died November 1, 2014; three sisters; four brothers and three grandchildren.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.