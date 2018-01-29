JoAnn Luella Hanysh Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Private services were held for JoAnn Luella Hanysh, 87, of Youngstown who passed away Monday morning, January 29, 2018 at Northside Regional Medical Center.

JoAnn was born June 23,1930 In West Point, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Gladys (Estell) Candle.

She was a graduate of South High School and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

JoAnn was and avid Ohio State Football fan and also enjoyed watching golf, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

Her husband Alec E. Hanysh, whom she married July 15, 1949, passed away in 1996.

JoAnn leaves two sons, Michael (Jo Anne) Hanysh of Mineral Ridge and Robert Hanysh of Youngstown and a granddaughter, Jennifer Hanysh.

Besides her parents and husband, JoAnn was preceded in death by and infant daughter, Linda; three sisters, Harriet Rooney, Gladys Miller and Margarite Cooke and one brother, Joseph Candle.

All services were private.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home-Austintown Chapel.