McDonald ends Jackson Milton’s 24-game regular season win streak

It was the first loss of the season for the Jackson Milton Blue Jays

By Published: Updated:
McDonald topped Jackson-Milton 37-32 Monday night in girls' high school basketball action.


MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald topped Jackson Milton 37-32 Monday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

It was the first loss of the season for the Blue Jays, ending a 24-game regular season win streak.

Molly Howard led all scorers, finishing with 9 points for the Blue Devils. Olivia Perry chipped in with 7 points in the victory.

Michaelina Terranova led the Blue Jays with 9 points. Emily Williams and Abigail Spalding each tallied 8 points in the setback for Jackson Milton.

Jackson Milton drops to 15-1 on the season.

The Blue Jays return to action Thursday at Western Reserve. The game will be broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week, live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. It will also be streamed live on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

McDonald improves to 12-4 on the season. The Blue Devils will host Lowellville Thursday night.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s