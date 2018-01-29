McDonald ends Jackson Milton’s 24-game regular season win streak



MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald topped Jackson Milton 37-32 Monday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

It was the first loss of the season for the Blue Jays, ending a 24-game regular season win streak.

Molly Howard led all scorers, finishing with 9 points for the Blue Devils. Olivia Perry chipped in with 7 points in the victory.

Michaelina Terranova led the Blue Jays with 9 points. Emily Williams and Abigail Spalding each tallied 8 points in the setback for Jackson Milton.

Jackson Milton drops to 15-1 on the season.

The Blue Jays return to action Thursday at Western Reserve. The game will be broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week, live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. It will also be streamed live on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

McDonald improves to 12-4 on the season. The Blue Devils will host Lowellville Thursday night.

