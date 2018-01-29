Much colder overnight with snow showers

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

Click on the video above for the latest weather forecast.

Turning colder tonight with snow showers decreasing late.  Watch for icy spots as temperatures fall into the middle teens.  Any untreated surface will become icy. Snow is expected to be light through the evening adding up from a trace to an inch or 2.  The snow will try to melt as it hits the ground as temperatures are above freezing through early tonight.

Colder air will build in through the week and into the weekend with several rounds of snow on the way.  The cold air is here to stay as we move into February.

See the detailed 7-Day Forecast here

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s