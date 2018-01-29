Much colder overnight with snow showers

Click on the video above for the latest weather forecast.

Turning colder tonight with snow showers decreasing late. Watch for icy spots as temperatures fall into the middle teens. Any untreated surface will become icy. Snow is expected to be light through the evening adding up from a trace to an inch or 2. The snow will try to melt as it hits the ground as temperatures are above freezing through early tonight.

Colder air will build in through the week and into the weekend with several rounds of snow on the way. The cold air is here to stay as we move into February.

