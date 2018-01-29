North Jackson fire chief: Tanks that exploded weren’t moved properly

Investigators are trying to determine what ignited gas tanks that exploded in the trunk of a car on Sunday

By Published: Updated:
It was a scary scene that shook one Pritchard Ohltown Road neighborhood Sunday morning when welding tanks exploded in the trunk of a car.

“Help me. My wife’s out cold. The car just blew up, and she was right in front of it,” a caller told a 911 dispatcher.

It threw chunks of the car in different directions, catching another vehicle on fire and spreading to the house within minutes.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what ignited the welding tanks, but they do know that they weren’t stored properly.

Jackson Township Fire Chief David Graham said the tanks that exploded lacked safety caps.

“Any time you’re transporting any type of compressed gas like that, it has to be safely done with safety caps on the bottles,” he said.

Graham said there are still some unknowns, like how the tanks exploded with so much force and why there were two explosions.

The couple — identified as Paul and Lisa Daniels — were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Graham said at last check, Paul was stable and Lisa was listed in critical condition.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate.

