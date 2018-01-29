Offensive or tradition? Fans react to Indians removing Chief Wahoo

Related Coverage Cleveland Indians removing Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Many Cleveland Indians fans are disappointed to hear the news that in 2019, Chief Wahoo will no longer be on players’ uniforms.

Doing away with the logo is something that’s been discussed for years. Some call the red-faced caricature outdated and racist, while others argue it’s a cherished part of Cleveland history.

The Indians declared the logo no longer appropriate for on-field use since some see it as divisive.

Sports Obsession Store Manager Andy Agona said when the team drops Chief Wahoo at the start of the 2019 baseball season, it could hurt sales.

“Anything with that on it sells the best for us. It’s a little disappointing for us.”

Fans are also disappointed, but for a different reason. Those WKBN talked to on Monday said Chief Wahoo is a tradition — why change it now?

The team’s decision hasn’t reflected in Sports Obsession’s sales. Especially on Monday.

“The phone’s been ringing all day. People stopping in to buy stuff. It’s nice for sales for now but, you know, it will hurt if our company quits carrying things with Chief Wahoo and just sticks with the block C,” Agona said.

Although Chief Wahoo will no longer be on uniforms or displayed in the stadium, the Cleveland Indians said it will continue selling merchandise featuring the logo and fans will still be allowed to wear Chief Wahoo to the games.

