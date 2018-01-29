Offensive or tradition? Fans react to Indians removing Chief Wahoo

Chief Wahoo will no longer be on uniforms or displayed by the Cleveland Indians in the stadium

By Published: Updated:
Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Many Cleveland Indians fans are disappointed to hear the news that in 2019, Chief Wahoo will no longer be on players’ uniforms.

Doing away with the logo is something that’s been discussed for years. Some call the red-faced caricature outdated and racist, while others argue it’s a cherished part of Cleveland history.

The Indians declared the logo no longer appropriate for on-field use since some see it as divisive.

Sports Obsession Store Manager Andy Agona said when the team drops Chief Wahoo at the start of the 2019 baseball season, it could hurt sales.

“Anything with that on it sells the best for us. It’s a little disappointing for us.”

Fans are also disappointed, but for a different reason. Those WKBN talked to on Monday said Chief Wahoo is a tradition — why change it now?

The team’s decision hasn’t reflected in Sports Obsession’s sales. Especially on Monday.

“The phone’s been ringing all day. People stopping in to buy stuff. It’s nice for sales for now but, you know, it will hurt if our company quits carrying things with Chief Wahoo and just sticks with the block C,” Agona said.

Although Chief Wahoo will no longer be on uniforms or displayed in the stadium, the Cleveland Indians said it will continue selling merchandise featuring the logo and fans will still be allowed to wear Chief Wahoo to the games.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s