Ohio program helps people keep their heat on this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio wants people to keep their heat on this winter.

Its Winter Reconnect Order Program helps with overdue bills. You can pay what you owe to have your heat turned on, or, if you’ve been disconnected, you can pay $175 plus a reconnection fee of no more than $36.

The service runs until April 13 of this year. You can only use it once, and there’s no income eligibility to qualify.

The Winter Reconnect Order lets customers have their service restored or maintained by paying the amount due — or $175, whichever is less.

If the company’s reconnection charge is greater than $36, the balance may be billed to the customer on the following month.

Customers who have questions about the PUCO’s Winter Reconnect Order may contact the PUCO at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) or visit the PUCO website at www.PUCO.ohio.gov.