Pair of unbeatens, Poland and LaBrae headline latest boys basketball state poll

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley has four boys high school basketball teams ranked in the Associated Press State Top Ten this week. Poland, LaBrae, South Range, McDonald, and Bristol are all getting statewide attention in the 4th poll released by the state.

DIVISION I

1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14) 15-0 167

2. Solon (2) 13-0 145

3. Upper Arlington 14-1 114

4. Cin. Moeller (1) 13-3 108

5. Springfield 14-1 78

6. Tol. St. John’s 12-3 69

(tie) Pickerington N. 14-2 69

8. Logan 14-1 63

9. Sylvania Southview 15-1 41

10. Cin. Princeton 12-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (13) 16-0 159

2. Cin. McNicholas 15-1 126

3. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 13-1 115

4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 13-0 107

5. POLAND (1) 14-0 95

6. Elida 15-1 69

7. Mentor Lake Cath. 12-2 49

8. Cols. Eastmoor 14-2 44

9. Proctorville Fairland 13-3 42

10. Parma Hts. Holy Name 11-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III

1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10) 15-0 154

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 15-0 138

3. Cin. Deer Park 13-0 115

4. LABRAE (2) 12-0 111

5. Oak Hill (1) 14-0 78

6. Cols. Ready 14-1 65

7. Versailles 15-1 63

8. Oregon Stritch (1) 15-1 59

9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14-0 48

10. Cols. Wellington 11-4 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: SOUTH RANGE 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.

DIVISION IV

1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (12) 16-0 156

2. Hannibal River 13-0 134

3. McDONALD (2) 13-1 113

4. Ft. Loramie (1) 16-1 104

5. St. Henry 13-2 94

6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 13-3 53

7. Tol. Christian 12-3 45

8. Pettisville (1) 15-1 38

9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-3 28

10. BRISTOL 13-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 23. Windham 21. Cornerstone Christian (1) 20. Pandora-Gilboa 18. Richmond Hts. 17.