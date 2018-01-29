Panera issues recall on cream cheese product

The recall covers only cream cheese sold in Panera locations in the United States

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Panera Bread is recalling some of its cream cheese products.

The recall surrounds a possible Listeria contamination after samples of one type of 2-ounce cream cheese from single a production day tested positive for Listeria.

“The safety of our guests and associates is paramount,” said Blaine Hurt, Panera’s president and chief executive. “Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.”

Listeria can cause life-threatening infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with fragile immune systems. Healthy people can come down with fevers or diarrhea, and pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

The recall covers only cream cheese sold in Panera locations in the United States. It doesn’t include Panera cafés in Canada or other Panera food products. As of last fall, the chain said it operated about 2,100 locations.

