Pinpointing early evening snow

The video above will pinpoint the early evening snow.

Dry weather will last through early Monday. Snow showers return into the late day and evening hours. Temperatures will push toward 40.

An arctic air mass will park itself over the northern Great Plains, placing us on the edge. System after system will ride this edge from the southern Great Plains to the northeast. As these systems roll through, temperatures will produce snow if they are cold enough.

The heaviest snow will fall through the evening and into the early morning hours Tuesday. The snow will taper off in most areas by the morning commute on Tuesday morning. We will have to watch to see if lake effect bands set up which would provide more snow to the snow belt through Tuesday.

On average, we are going to see 1 to 3 inches in total. Some areas could see an inch less or more than that.

Wednesday night temperatures will hover just around the freezing mark. This means we could see rain, snow and a wintry mix heading into Thursday. The precipitation will move out Thursday night but there is a chance for a few light snow showers for Friday.

FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers. 80%) — 1” or less accumulation into evening.

High: 40

Monday night: Cloudy. Snow showers likely. (100%) — 1”-2” of snow accumulation

Low: 16

Tuesday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated chance for a late day rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 12

Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 36 Low: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)

High: 20 Low: 16

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated snow showers (20%)

High: 25 Low: 11

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 26 Low: 17

Monday: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 19 Low: 3