Poland Historical Society honors former president from Niles

William McKinley's birthday was 175 years ago today

By Published:
William McKinley's birthday was 175 years ago today.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Eight presidents of the United States can trace their roots to Ohio.

That group includes William McKinley, who was born in Niles.

His birthday was January 29, 1843 — 175 years ago.

McKinley moved to Poland when he was 9, and he graduated from the Poland Academy.

Monday, the Poland Historical Society remembered President McKinley’s birthday and recognized his accomplishments, which included becoming governor of Ohio, the 25th president of the United States and the first president of the 20th century.

McKinley’s first campaign for president included supporting gold over silver to back U.S currency.

“There’s a book that came out recently by Carl Rove talking about the 1896 campaign as such an important event and a campaign that made a difference in politics. I think it’s just the fact that he grew up here, had these values and spoke well of Poland after he left here, even,” said Dave Smith, of the Poland Historical Society.

Monday’s birthday celebration included a recreation of McKinley’s speech to 300 Poland citizens who visited him in Canton while he was campaigning for president.

McKinley’s life also included time as a teacher in Boardman, where he walked three miles every day to the one-room schoolhouse.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s