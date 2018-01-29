Police find more skeletal remains in wooded area in Youngstown

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office is testing the remains

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they found more skeletal remains in the area where a human skull was discovered last week. 

A man walking in the woods looking for scrap metal found the skull at Kensington Avenue and Halleck Street.

Monday, a Youngstown Police Department crime lab tech returned to the area to take photographs. There, more remains were found, along with some clothing, according to Youngstown Police Capt. Brad Blackburn.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office is testing the remains and trying to determine an identity.

Blackburn said due to the condition of the remains, investigators couldn’t immediately determine the race or sex of the victim or the cause of death.

The police department will examine missing person’s cases to see if any have a connection to the location.

