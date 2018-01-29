Police searching for Boardman theft suspects after chase, crash

The suspects hit a white Chevy Malibu near the Mahoning Plaza shopping center and then ran

A police chase that went through several communities ended in a crash near the Mahoning Plaza shopping center.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking two men involved in a theft at Jared’s jewelry store.

Police say the suspects got into a blue vehicle, which led officers on a chase through Boardman and Austintown.

The chase ended in a crash Monday morning near the Mahoning Plaza shopping center — at N. Dunlap and Mahoning avenues.

The suspects hit a white Chevy Malibu and then ran from the area, according to investigators.

Officers from multiple police agencies are involved in the search near Bears Den Road.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more details from investigators. Check back here for updates on this developing story, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

Police are looking for suspects involved in a theft at Jared's jewelry store.

