Report: Man shot during robbery in Warren

The Warren man was shot in the leg

By Published:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was shot during what he described to police as a robbery early Sunday morning.

The man told police that he went to his child’s mother’s apartment on Fifth Street SW to get the keys to his vehicle. While he was waiting for the woman to let him inside, he said he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask.

He told police that the man hit him in the head with a gun and told him to, “Give it up.” He said after taking his cell phone, the robber began struggling with him.

At some point, the Warren man was shot in the leg, according to a police report.

The 29-year-old victim told police that the robber then hit him in the head with the gun again and took $200 before running away.

He described the robber as a black man with a beard and “messy afro,” approximately 5’10” to 6’2″ tall and 180 pounds, wearing all black. He said he didn’t get a good look at the gun used during the robbery, according to the report.

The victim’s girlfriend drove him to the hospital. His condition was unknown at the time that the report was written.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s