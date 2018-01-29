Samuel L. Parker Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Samuel L. Parker, 64, of Warren, Ohio, entered into eternal rest Monday, January 29, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born June 30, 1953 in West Point, New York, the son of Leroy and Joan (Reevey) Parker, and had lived in Ohio for 18 years.

Sam worked in maintenance.

He enjoyed reading his Bible and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife, Marion L. (Jackson) Parker, to whom he was devoted for 46 years; two children, Kimberly Jackson-Emerson (Bryan Emerson) of Howland and Samuel A. (Taliah) Parker of Warren; nine grandchildren, Christina Emerson, Amber Jackson, Breyaja Emerson, Demar Emerson, Bryan Emerson, Jr., Kamryn Spell, Kaelyn Spell, Stephanie Parker and Samantha Parker; three great-grandchildren, Te’Asia, Taylor and Terry; two sisters, Dina Parker of New Jersey and Althea Greene of Pennsylvania; four brothers, Leroy of New Jersey, Joseph of California, Edmond Parker of New York and Lloyd Greene of Kentucky; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Burial will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery.

Friends may call 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.