WEATHERSIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews are responding to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80, just west of Salt Springs Road.

Right now, two lanes westbound are closed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It appears a car hauler crashed into the back of a box semi.

A driver was trapped inside one of the trucks.

We have a crew on the scene. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates.