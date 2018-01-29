Severe flu season prompts more virtual doctor visits

Many doctors are urging people with flu-like symptoms to stay at home and contact a physician for a virtual diagnosis.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States is in the middle of a severe flu outbreak and the CDC says flu cases are increasing at an alarming rate.

Many doctors are urging people with flu-like symptoms to stay at home and contact a physician for a virtual diagnosis. The Cleveland Clinic is using technology to make sure those patients are still seen by a doctor without having to leave their house.

Dr. Matthew Faiman has diagnosed hundreds of patients with the flu using the hospital’s clinic Express Care virtual app connecting patients with doctors virtually through their phone or computer.

“We will have people participate in their own exams. I will have them press on their sinuses, even shine a light in the back of their throat. I’ll even have them jump up and down. This will help me with what the diagnosis is,” Faiman said.

The app works like FaceTime, making a doctor available through your screen 24/7.

“It looks like it still is going to be peaking in the next few weeks, but we are still going to see it growing, I think, through the end of January and then maybe start to slow down a little bit. This is one is a real significant flu season,” Faiman said.

Not all cases can be diagnosed virtually, but Faiman said this kind of approach to medicine is the way of the future.

If you have something your doctor can’t help you with over the phone, go to your local emergency room or urgent care to see someone in person.

