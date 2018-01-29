Sharon football standout charged after fight involving knives

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon football standout is facing charges after a fight involving more than 10 people who had knives and baseball bats.

Police said the fight happened in the 1000 block of Park Avenue in Sharon around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Five people were treated for serious injuries as a result of the fight.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said one person has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Ziyon Strickland, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and riot.

Last year, Strickland was named the WKBN Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year. During his high school football career, Strickland had 246 catches for 4,367 yards with 49 receiving touchdowns.

Chief Stabile said they’re investigating the fight.

No further information was released on Monday morning,