Sharon football standout charged after fight involving knives

Police said the fight happened in the 1000 block of Park Avenue in Sharon

By Published: Updated:
Sharon's Ziyon Strickland has eclipsed every Mercer County career receiving record, and he's still got a year to go.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon football standout is facing charges after a fight involving more than 10 people who had knives and baseball bats.

Police said the fight happened in the 1000 block of Park Avenue in Sharon around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Five people were treated for serious injuries as a result of the fight.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said one person has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Ziyon Strickland, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and riot.

Last year, Strickland was named the WKBN Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year. During his high school football career, Strickland had 246 catches for 4,367 yards with 49 receiving touchdowns.

Chief Stabile said they’re investigating the fight.

No further information was released on Monday morning,

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s