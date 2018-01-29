Steelers sign Ken Griffey Jr.’s son Trey to futures contract

The Steelers also announced Monday they signed wide receiver Tevin Jones and running back James Summers.

By Published:
Trey Griffin
Miami Dolphins' Trey Griffey ahead of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Kid’s kid is getting a shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The AFC North champions have signed wide receiver Trey Griffey, son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., to a reserve/futures contract.

The 24-year-old Griffey went undrafted last spring after graduating from Arizona. He spent time with Indianapolis and Miami last summer before being cut by the Dolphins at the end of training camp. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Griffey caught 79 passes for 1,241 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons at Arizona.

The Steelers also announced Monday they signed wide receiver Tevin Jones and running back James Summers.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s