Still Perfect: West Branch rolls past Garfield

West Branch girls head coach Walt DeShields looks on as his top-ranked Warriors topped Garfield Monday night.


GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)-The West Branch girls scored off the opening tip and never looked back Monday as the Warriors topped Garrettsville Garfield 56-28.

West Branch is the number one team in Division II in the latest statewide AP poll.

The Warriors led 23-16 at the half but outscored the Lady G-Men 33-12 in the second half.

Kayla Hovorka led the way with a double-double tallying 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The win moves West Branch to 16-0 overall and have already won the NBC regular season title, their third in the last four years.

Garfield drops to 13-3.

