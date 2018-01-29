Sweeney Chevrolet presents check to Youngstown organizations

A check for $25,550 will be split between the Rescue Mission and the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local car dealership donated money to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

During the month of December, Sweeney Chevrolet pledged a $50 donation for every car sold as part of its Operation Santa program.

Monday, the proceeds were given away.

A check for $25,550 will be split between the Rescue Mission and the Boys and Girls Club.

The groups say the donation is more than just a dollar value.

“They need as much as they can get — the kids. We need everyone to be interested in what’s going on. That’s how they’ll be successful in life by knowing everyone has a buy into what they’re growing up to be, the next productive citizens in our community,” said Germaine McAlpine, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown.

According to Sweeney Chevrolet, it created Operation Santa in 2013. Since then, Sweeney has raised more than $125,000 for the cause.

They wanted to help support the needy in the Mahoning Valley, not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.

