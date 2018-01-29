Tracking light rain and pinpointing the change to snow early evening

The video above will pinpoint possible rain and early evening snow.

Snow showers return into the late day and evening hours.  Temperatures will push toward 40.

An arctic air mass will park itself over the northern Great Plains, placing us on the edge. System after system will ride this edge producing some snow through the end of January.

The heaviest snow will fall through the evening and into the early morning hours Tuesday. The snow will taper off in most areas by the morning commute on Tuesday morning. We will have to watch to see if lake effect bands set up which would provide more snow to the snow belt through Tuesday.

 On average, we are going to see 1 to 3 inches in total. Some areas could see an inch less or more than that.

FORECAST

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers. 80%) — 1” or less accumulation into evening.
High:  40

Monday night: Cloudy. Snow showers likely. (100%) — 1”-2” of snow accumulation
Low:  16

Tuesday:  Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High:  22

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated chance for a late day rain or snow shower. (20%)
High:  38  Low:  12

Thursday:  Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High:  36  Low:  32

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)
High:  20   Low:  16

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated snow showers (20%)
High:  25  Low:  11

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High:  26  Low:  17

Monday:  Chance for a snow shower.  (40%)
High:  19  Low:  3

